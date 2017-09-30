2 Dead, 10 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least 10 other people were wounded in separate attacks across Chicago since Friday evening, marking a violent start to the weekend.

The most recent killing happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago Police said. Someone walked up to Michael Hillard, 49, and shot him in his face just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block West Jackson. Hillard, who lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than two hours earlier in the Little Village neighborhood, 27-year-old Juan Vargas was shot in the head by a person who approached him on foot and began shooting, police said. Vargas was found about 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West 25th Place and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. He lived in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened at 4:38 a.m. Saturday in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood, police said. A 42-year-old man was stopped at a red light in the 2600 block of West Cermak when several males approached and fired shots, striking him in the left elbow. He showed up at Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Just under four hours earlier, a 27-year-old man was wounded in a West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting, police said. He was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:43 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of West Fifth Avenue when someone in a tan-colored minivan fired shots, striking him in the right knee. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

More than two hours before that, a man and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night on the West Side. The 36-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lexington when someone in a green SUV fired shots, striking her in the legs, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A 26-year-old man later walked into West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to the upper right arm. He was not with the woman, but told investigators that he was outside in the same block when he heard several gunshots and felt pain. His condition was stabilized.

About 9 p.m. Friday, a 34-year-old man was shot in the Little Village neighborhood. He was walking in the 2600 block of South Central Park when someone fired shots from a black sedan, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 42-year-old man was shot about 7:10 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood, police said. He was standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Waller when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to his foot. His condition had stabilized.

Another man was wounded in a shooting four minutes earlier in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 37-year-old was in a vehicle in the 2600 block of West Harrison when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored SUV, police said. He was struck in his back, arm and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

The weekend’s first shooting wounded three men about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of South St. Louis in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said. The group was standing outside when someone fired shots at them from a black, four-door vehicle. A 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his foot, and two 27-year-olds suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Last weekend, three men were killed and 36 other people were wounded in shootings across the city.

