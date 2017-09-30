Indiana Beach Property Mark In Dispute

Chicago (CBS) — Where does a beachfront property owner’s property end…and the public beach begin? That’s an issue being decided by the Indiana Supreme Court. Indiana’s highest court heard oral arguments this week on beach ownership.
Don and Bobbie Gunderson of Long Beach want the court to decide the homeowner’s property extends all the way to the water.
The state, however, says the state owns the portion of the land between where the water is at any given time and its high water mark, the spot where the water comes up the most.
The Gundersons want the court to rule that homeowners can decide who enters or uses the beach that portion of beach that’s in dispute.