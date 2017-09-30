NFL Suspends Bears’ Danny Trevathan 2 Games

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended without pay for two games for a brutal hit during Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the NFL announced Saturday.
Trevathan explained that he was just trying to make a play in the moment when he charged and drilled Packers receiver Davante Adams with a helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter. The hit left Adams motionless on the field and required him to be hospitalized.
Trevathan insisted he wasn’t acting maliciously.
“You never wish that on nobody,” Trevathan said after the game. “You never want to see that. But this game is physical and it happens. Hopefully (the NFL) can see my half of it.”
As of right now, Trevathan is eligible to return to the Bears’ active roster on Oct. 16. He has the right to appeal.