16th Annual AIDS Run and Walk Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Since it was established in 2001, the annual AIDS Run and Walk Chicago has raised more than $5 million — and Sunday morning, that total got a boost.
The 16th annual event started and ended at Soldier Field, and President and CEO of the AIDS Foundation Chicago John Peller said it also raised quite a bit of money in the battle against HIV.
“We’ve raised $400,000 so far for HIV prevention and care services in the city of Chicago.”
Peller said there’s tremendous optimism about fighting HIV, but there’s also concern over the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
U.S. Representative Mike Quigley delivered opening remarks at the event and shared those concerns.
“There’s a threat to repeal the ACA, which funds a tremendous amount of healthcare within the HIV/AIDS health issues,” he said.
Quigley says increased calls to repeal the ACA make fundraising stronger.