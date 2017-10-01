Armored Truck Driver Shoots Attempted Robber In Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — The attempted robbery of an armored truck driver on Chicago’s southwest side ended in a shooting Saturday morning.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports that the driver was attacked with a sledgehammer and has “life-altering” injuries.
The driver of the Garda armored truck was delivering money to a currency exchange and check cashing store in Little Village around 9:30 a.m.
When the driver got out of the car with a bag, a man in a reflective vest hit him in the head with a sledgehammer. The Garda driver then drew his gun and fired, hitting the suspect.
“Don’t bring a hammer to a gunfight,”
Witnesses say several people, including a pregnant woman, were standing next to the bus stop when they heard multiple shots.
“We heard gunshots — I thought it was fireworks, and I looked around,” Alan Alcaraz said.
Chicago Police say the suspect ran away from the scene, but was arrested in a van a few blocks away.
The suspect with the hammer was sent to the hospital for surgery with non-life threatening injuries.
The FBI is conducting the investigation.