New Culinary Training Program Launches To Help Military Veterans

CHICAGO (CBS) — Free classes in the culinary field are opening up fro military veterans in Elmhurst.
Cafe Liberty’s mission is to help military veterans who are unemployed or underemployed to learn the food service field. WBBM’s Pat Cassidy reports.
The program runs 11 weeks in Elmhurst and is taught by professional chefs with the goal of finding jobs at many different levels in food service. They will even teach how to do the job interview.
What is even better? It is all free.
The program takes 10 students at a time and will be offered four times a year.
Applications are being taken now for the first session at cafeliberty.org.