Cell Phone Video Captures Vicious Fight At HS Football Game

CHICAGO (CBS) — A River Forest High School freshman was in intensive care Saturday night after he was punched and kicked repeatedly at a football game.

The incident was caught on tape and, as CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports, it wasn’t the first fight on school grounds.

Frankie Coulter was at the Thomas Edison-River Forest football game Friday night to take pictures for his school newspaper.

Fans from Coulter’s opposing school say they heard screams and rushed to help.

“He was on the ground, he was unconscious. He was bleeding from his mouth and his nose and clearly he just — he wasn’t moving,” said one witness, Trisha Nalley.

Nalley says she recognized the alleged attackers because, she says, they have picked fights with her son twice.

“None of our kids are safe while these boys are walking these halls,” she said.

CBS 2’s interview with Nalley was interrupted by one of the accused’s families.

“That’s my son! You are not going to slander my son!”

Ciarra Arteaga, one of the accused boy’s sisters said, “There’s just so many lies and the truth isn’t coming out. And it’s actually stirring up so much commotion instead of figuring out what we can do for this boy.”

Coulter was rushed from an Indiana hospital to the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital late Friday night. He had been undergoing tests for several hours.

Administrators from Thomas Edison acknowledged the incident in an emailed statement that read, in part: “[We’re] disciplining according to our student handbook and school policy.”

River Forest school officials said they are cooperating with authorities and praying for Coulter.

The Friday night fight left Coulter in a medically-induced coma. Early Sunday morning, his aunt said Frankie had been taken out of the coma and his ventilator was removed. She added that he was alert, which is a good sign.