Missing 11-Year-Old Grand Boulevard Boy Located

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have located a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday night in the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood.
Reginald Freeman, who also goes by “Reggie,” went missing about 4 p.m. from the 4500 block of South Evans, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.
Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that Freeman has been found.
