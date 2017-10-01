BREAKING NEWS: At Least 50 Killed, 400+ Taken To Hospitals In Mass Shooting In Las Vegas | What We Know So Far | Who Is The Gunman? | "That Could Have Easily Been Me" | Live Coverage From CBSN

Missing 11-Year-Old Grand Boulevard Boy Located

Filed Under: Grand Boulevard, MIssing Boy, Missing Child

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have located a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday night in the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Reginald Freeman, who also goes by “Reggie,” went missing about 4 p.m. from the 4500 block of South Evans, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Missing 11 Year Old Grand Boulevard Boy Located

Reginald Freeman | Chicago Police

Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that Freeman has been found.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch