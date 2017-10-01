Start Times Set For First 2 Games Of NLDS Between Cubs, Nationals

(CBS) Start times for the first two games of the National League Division Series between the Cubs and Nationals have been released.
Game 1 will start at 6:31 p.m. CT on Friday at Nationals Park. Game 2 is set for 4:38 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be shown on TBS.
Here’s the updated series schedule.
Game 1: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 6, 6:31 p.m.
Game 2: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 7, 4:38 p.m.
Game 3: Nationals at Cubs, Oct. 9
Game 4: Nationals at Cubs. Oct. 10*
Game 5: Cubs at Nationals, Oct. 12*
Washington won the season series 4-3.
*If necessary*