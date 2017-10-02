670 Cubs Pregame/Postgame Shows Extended In Playoffs; Len Kasper Added To Broadcasts

(CBS) With the MLB playoffs upon us, 670 The Score is increasing its Cubs broadcast coverage.
Cubs pregame with Mark Grote will now start one hour prior to each first pitch, and postgame coverage has been extended to 90 minutes after the game’s completion.
For Game 1 between the Cubs and Nationals in the National League Divisional Series, pregame coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.
Television play-by-play man Len Kasper will also join the 670 The Score team for the playoffs, as he did last year. Kasper will pitch in to the pregame coverage, take over the radio booth for the fifth innings of contests and handle on-field postgame player interviews.
The Spiegel and Parkins Show, on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, will have a series of remote broadcasts. Matt Spiegel and Danny Parkins will be in Washington D.C. on Friday for a remote broadcast on the day of Game 1. The crew will then be live at the Park at Wrigley just outside Wrigley Field on Monday ahead of Game 3 and then again Tuesday for Game 4, should the series go that long.