2 Attempted Abductions Reported Minutes Apart On Near South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two attempted abductions were reported minutes and about one mile apart Sunday night in the Pilsen and Armour Square neighborhoods.

Just after 8 p.m., a 62-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West 19th Street when a man parked near her, opened his vehicle’s front passenger door, got out of his car and then grabbed the woman from behind, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Covering her mouth with his left hand, the man pushed the woman toward his open car door, but she screamed for help and was able to fight off the suspect, police said. The man let go of the woman and sped away west on 19th, then south on Wells Street.

About five minutes earlier, a 29-year-old woman was walking east in the 1000 block of West 18th Street when a man grabbed her from behind, struck her in the abdomen, covered her mouth his hand and picked her up, according to a separate community alert issued by police.

When the man tried to carry her toward a vehicle parked on the street, the woman screamed for help and tried to fight him off, police said. Two good Samaritans who saw the struggle walked up to intervene and the suspect dropped the woman, ran to the vehicle and drove away west on 18th Street.

The suspect in both incidents was described as a white or Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-2 with short dark hair, a light complexion and a thin build, police said. The suspect in the 18th Street incident was wearing a gray shirt.

The vehicle in both incidents was described a light-colored four-door sedan, police said. The car involved in the 19th Street incident was a newer model tan or beige car with the last four digits of the Illinois license plate thought to be 7110.

Area Central detectives are investigating whether the two incidents are related, police said.

