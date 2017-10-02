Infant Girl Delivered After Mom Was Shot Has Died: Medical Examiner

(CBS) — A baby girl who was delivered after her mother and a man were fatally shot Friday morning in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood died Monday.
Terrence Carter, 33, and Charnella Lemon, 20, were sitting in a parked vehicle at 7:39 a.m. in a vacant lot in the 400 block of West 102nd Place when someone approached them and opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Carter, of Sauk Village, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:03 a.m., authorities said. Lemon, of Dolton, suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 8:51 a.m.
Lemon was pregnant at the time of the shooting. Her baby, Jenae Lemon, was delivered and listed in critical condition at Christ Medical Center.
Jenae died at 2:28 p.m. Monday at Christ Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was four days old.
Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.
