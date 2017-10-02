Bears Coach John Fox Believes Mitchell Trubisky Is Ready To Lead

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears are going in a different direction, naming rookie Mitchell Trubisky their starting quarterback.

Coach John Fox made the news official Monday night speaking on the WBBM Newsradio 780 Bears Coaches Show.

“It was just a decision I thought needed to be made,” Fox told the show. “We had 10 giveaways in the first four weeks of the season, and you can’t win football games that way. Not that they were all one guy’s fault, but the combination of that, we’re going in a different direction.

“We just got to put an end to it. A lot of people had their hands in it; it’s not all one person, is what I told the team. We’re just going in a different direction. Mitch is a different style of quarterback. But not one of us is going to wave fairy dust on it. We still got to go out and execute.

“But I think he’s ready, and I see the improvement in practice.”

Fox informed Trubisky and Mike Glennon of his decision on Sunday night. It will be Trubisky making the start for the Bears in Week 5 with a Monday night game against the Vikings at Soldier Field.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Fox said. “A very, very good defense. Minnesota has been, at least in my tenure here, very salty on defense. But I think he’s ready. He’s worked hard. I think he’s grown quite a bit. These four games, he’s sat and prepared and been one play away from being out there. We get to see him in practice, how he operates, his confidence level. He adds a dimension to a degree. We’re excited to see how he does.

“He does have a quiet confidence. He doesn’t get real up or down. He’s a pretty straight line. But the guys respond to him. He’s kind of got that maturity and confidence that you have to have at that position.”

The Bears will move forward with Glennon as their backup. He started four games after initially expecting to serve as the Bears’ starter for all of 2017, but Trubisky proved to be ready while Glennon struggled.

Through four starts, Glennon had completed 66.4 percent of his passes and thrown four touchdowns to five interceptions. He has also fumbled five times and the Bears are 1-3.

Now, Glennon will serve as the No. 2 behind Trubisky. Fox could sense the disappointment as he broke the news to Glennon.

“He’s a captain on our football team,” Fox said. “He’s well respected in that locker room. When I talked to both of them last night, I know he’ll respond because he’s that kind of guy and that kind of character football player. He’ll be great for Mitch and great for our football team. There’s still a lot of football left.”

