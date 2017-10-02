Report: Bears To Name Mitchell Trubisky Their Starting Quarterback

(CBS) Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky’s time has come.
After watching Mike Glennon have another awful performance in a four-turnover debacle in a 35-14 loss to the Packers last Thursday night and reviewing film in the ensuing days, the Bears are promoting the 23-year-old Trubisky to their starting quarterback spot, ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning. He will start when the Bears host the Vikings next Monday night at Soldier Field.
The Bears traded up one spot to select Trubisky at No. 2 overall in the draft in April. He impressed in the preseason and has continually drawn high praise from teammates and coaches alike, but the Bears maintained that Glennon — signed in March to a three-year, $45-million deal with $18.5 million guaranteed — gave them their best chance to win.
It’s clear that wasn’t the case. Glennon has thrown five interceptions and fumbled five times, losing three, as the Bears have started 1-3. His passer rating is 76.9, and his total QBR is an abysmal 26.3, which is fourth-to-last in the NFL among qualified passers.