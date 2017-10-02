Blackhawks Place Michal Rozsival On Long-Term Injured Reserve

(CBS) The Blackhawks have placed defenseman Michal Rozsival on the long-term injured reserve list.
The 39-year-old Rozsival hasn’t been participating with the team in training camp and preseason games because he’s still suffering from the effects of a punch he took from Ducks forward Nick Ritchie early last April. Rozsival had surgery to address facial fractures and wasn’t clear by doctors in September as he has post-concussion symptoms, The Athletic has reported.
Rozsival had three points in 22 games for the Blackhawks last season.