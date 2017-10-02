BREAKING NEWS: At Least 50 Killed, 400+ Taken To Hospitals In Mass Shooting In Las Vegas | What We Know So Far | Who Is The Gunman? | "That Could Have Easily Been Me" | Live Coverage From CBSN

Blackhawks Place Michal Rozsival On Long-Term Injured Reserve

Filed Under: Chicago Blackhawks, Michal Rozsival

(CBS) The Blackhawks have placed defenseman Michal Rozsival on the long-term injured reserve list.

The 39-year-old Rozsival hasn’t been participating with the team in training camp and preseason games because he’s still suffering from the effects of a punch he took from Ducks forward Nick Ritchie early last April. Rozsival had surgery to address facial fractures and wasn’t clear by doctors in September as he has post-concussion symptoms, The Athletic has reported.

Rozsival had three points in 22 games for the Blackhawks last season.

