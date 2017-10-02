Chicago Marathon Security Measures In Place In Light Of Vegas Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — In light of the Las Vegas mass shooting, organizers of the Chicago Marathon are reminding those running or planning to watch this Sunday that security measures are in place.
With an estimated 40,000 runners and walkers and 1 million spectators spread over 26.2 miles, executive race director Carey Pinkowski says they’ve been working with local and federal law enforcement year-round.
“Security and safety of our participants are a primary focus of the event,” he said.
As in prior years, access to Grant Park will be limited starting the night before and runners must use clear plastic bags for their gear. Pinkowski says participants should use the same high level of vigilance they’ve become accustomed to.
“You have to be aware of what goes on everyday, whether you’re attending a baseball game or you’re walking from the train or you’re commuting to work.”
A Chicago Police spokesperson stressed there is no known threat to the city.