Religious Leaders, Social Workers Discuss How To Handle Sadness, Grief After Las Vegas Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — The shooting scene is hundreds of miles away, but the aftermath is also felt here in Chicago.

Many are left feeling vulnerable and unsure of how to deal with grief and sadness. CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reached out to some religious leaders for their thoughts on comfort.

“We’ve had hurricanes and earthquakes and now the mass shooting – just a horrible time in America right now,” said Janet Boyle.

Boyle is one of several parishioners CBS 2 talked to outside St. Peters church in the Loop. They are shaken, but their faith is strong.

“You have to get up to do what you want and go about your life,” said Peter Rupp.

For many on Monday that meant reaching out to religious leaders to comfort a wounded soul.

“That common wound that we experience is really an expression of unity,” said Cardinal Blaze Cupich.

Cardinal Cupich said even with troubled hearts, we should take comfort in that unity.

“Those who have hatred in their hearts, they hate people happy, they hate joy,” said Rabbi Ari.

Rabbi Ari Hart said concerts provide just that sort of joyful setting.

“And perhaps the most fundamental response is to keep the faith and to keep singing and to keep living and loving,” he said.

But to ease feelings of vulnerability and fear…

Jinne Cristerna, a social worker, said you should acknowledge, yes, it could be you.

“Actually say this is what I’m going to do. I’m going to plan just in case this would happen. It’s no different than when we plan for a fire at our home,” said Jinne Cristerna. “We want to acknowledge that there are some things that people do in the world that we can’t explain, but there are some wonderful things in the world that people can, that comes from a place of love.”

Should you talk to your children?

Cristerna said you should first ask if they have heard anything. If they have, they are old enough to discuss it with. Share that plan, and tell them there are people trying to keep them safe.