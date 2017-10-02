Man Tried To Kidnap Woman, 62, In Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 62-year-old woman Sunday night in Chinatown.
At 8:01 p.m., the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West 19th Street when the man parked near her, opened his vehicle’s front passenger door, exited his car and then grabbed the woman from behind, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
Covering her mouth with his left hand, the man pushed the woman toward his open car door, but she screamed for help and was able to fight the suspect, police said. The man let go of the woman and sped away west on 19th, then south on Wells Street.
The suspect was described as a white or white Hispanic man, thought to be between 20 or 30 years old, standing between 6-foot and 6-foot-2, with a light complexion, short dark hair, a clean, shaven, round face and thin build, police said. The vehicle was described as a newer-model tan or beige four-door car with the last four digits of the Illinois license plate thought to be 7110.
Anyone with information on the attempted abduction is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
