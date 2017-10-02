‘There Is No Such Thing As Absolute Security’: Security Expert Ross Rice

CHICAGO (CBS) — A security expert said Chicago is ramping up security in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting.
First a caveat from former FBI Chicago spokesman and now security expert for CBS 2, Ross Rice: “There is no such thing as absolute security. You can identify potential targets.”
That’s what a joint terrorism task force in Chicago is and has been doing, he said, especially with a number of big outdoor events coming up. WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.
“We have the Cubs in the playoffs again. We have the Bears in a Monday night football game. We have the marathon coming up. Those are all what are consider national security events,” Ross said.
Rice said companies and landlords can request active shooter training from the FBI. Something he thinks more will do in light of the Las Vegas concert shooting.
“The demands for that have not been overwhelming, but I think it is starting to grow as more and more people become aware of the fact that this is a growing problem,” Ross said.
While he describes the program as aggressive, Ross reminds us that there is no way to make anything completely secure.