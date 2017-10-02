Suburban Men Went Into ‘Survival Mode’ During Vegas Sniper Assault

(CBS) – A group of three friends from the northwest suburbs witnessed the chaos of the Las Vegas sniper attack firsthand.

Brian Foote of Huntley and his buddies travelled specifically to Las Vegas for the country music festival.

The group sensed the firecracker-like noises they first heard were something dangerous when singer Jason Aldean was ushered off the stage. They ran for cover, not sure what was happening.

“We weren’t going to wait around and figure it out,” Foote says.

He says the scene became chaotic, as concert-goers began pushing fencing down, jumping over barriers and going into “survival mode.”

Foote’s friend, Vito Busano, adds: “The streets were flooded — people panicking, people hiding out. It was pretty bad. We just didn’t stop running.”

He says they eventually took cover in the basement of a driving range for two and a half hours with dozens of others.

They were among the many dazed Las Vegas-to-Chicago passengers thankful to be home alive.

“I just want to get home to my son,” Foote said at the airport.

The somber attitude among the passengers was palpable even for those who were not as directly connected to the tragedy.