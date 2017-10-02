Win Tickets to the Chicago International Film Festival 

Join WBBM Newsradio at the 53rd Chicago International Film Festival! See groundbreaking films from all over the world at the AMC River East 21. Register for your chance to win a pair of vouchers for any regular film at the festival (some restrictions may apply). For a full schedule, details, and tickets visit ChicagoFilmFestival.com.
The giveaway begins on Monday, October 2, 2017 and ends on Monday, October, 11 at 11:59pm. Ten (10) winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 10/12 at approximately 10am. Approximate prize value is $30.