Las Vegas Shooting: Haunting Video Shows Chaos From Taxi

(CBS) — Video shot from a Las Vegas taxi reveals the frightening chaotic moments during the mass shooting outside the Mandalay Bay hotel.
The video starts with the first shots fired as the taxi is parked outside the hotel.
For the first few minutes, people are seen standing around bewildered, as hundreds of shots are fired.
“I am not sure why people aren’t running,” the driver says. “It sure doesn’t seem like people are running.”
Suddenly, a group of distraught concert goers get into the cab. One passenger is covered in blood, but apparently not injured.
The group begins calling family to tell them they are OK.
“I can’t believe I survived,” one passenger cries.
Eventually the cab driver drives the panicked fans away from the strip.