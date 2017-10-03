Niles North Football Team Reinstated After Hazing Investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) — Varsity football operations were reinstated Monday at Niles North High School after they were briefly suspended due to hazing allegations involving players on the north suburban team.

District officials announced the suspension on Sept. 25 after Skokie police were notified of the possible hazing incident and launched an investigation.

School authorities said Monday that police determined no criminal conduct took place, but the school district would be taking “appropriate action to address the conduct determined to have taken place.” Details on what happened in the incident were not disclosed.

“This last week has been a difficult one for our school community, but I am proud of the way we have come together,” Principal James Edwards said in a statement. “As soon as our school became aware of the allegations, we were determined to act in the most proactive and thorough manner possible, and we are glad that we are able to reinstate the program today.”

“We are thankful to our football parents, who offered their understanding and patience during this investigation, and to our staff members, who have supported our students throughout the week,” Edwards said. “And, most of all, I am extremely proud of our school community and especially the young men on the football team who displayed a sense of maturity and responsibility during the investigation process.”

The football team’s operations were reinstated in time for the high school’s Oct. 13 homecoming game against Niles West, according to the high school’s website.

“I want to commend Principal Edwards and his team at Niles North for immediately taking action and for carrying out the investigation so thoroughly and fairly,” District 219 Supt. Steven Isoye said in a statement. “The message we want everyone to take away from this is to reinforce how critical it is that each member of our school community treats every other with the respect and dignity that we all deserve.”

