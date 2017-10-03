Top Cop Has Nearly ‘Bounced Back’ From Kidney Transplant

(CBS) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he is well on his way to recovering from kidney transplant surgery Aug. 30.
Johnson faced reporters Tuesday for the first time since the day before his surgery. He looked fit in his summer uniform — a crisp white shirt and navy pants.
He cautioned that he is not yet back from his medical leave but was upbeat.
“Recovery is coming along well,” he said. “Matter of fact, the doctors are actually kind of amazed with how quickly I’ve bounced back.”
He said as soon as doctors give him the clearance, he will return full-time.
Asked about the donor, his 25-year-old son Daniel, Johnson says he’s “bouncing around like he never had surgery.”