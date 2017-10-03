WATCH: Cop Shoots Live Round At Actor During Robbery Scene

(CBS) — Bodycam video has been released of an Indiana police officer mistakenly shooting a live round at an actor portraying a robber last week.
The incident occurred Sept. 26 in Crawfordsville, a city in west central Indiana. A production company was filming a robbery scene at the Backstep Brewing Company on North Green Street, say Indiana State Police, who are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Video of the incident has now been released.
Someone called 9-1-1 to report a possible armed robbery. When Crawfordsville police arrived, they observed a suspect in a ski mask carrying what appeared to be a gun, state police say.
In the video, an officer wearing the body cam yells at the suspect to drop his weapon and then fires a round. The actor can be seen pulling off his mask. With his hands up, the actor yells, “We’re shooting a movie!”
He complies with the officer’s commands to get down on the ground.
The actor was taken into custody and later released. No one was injured.