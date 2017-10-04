Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing 111 Guns From Freight Train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 43-year-old Riverdale man accused of stealing more than 100 guns from a train car in a South Side railyard has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors say about 111 guns were stolen out of a train car parked overnight in a railyard in Chicago’s Avalon Park neighborhood in April 2015. The firearms were being shipped cross-country to Washington state.
Andrew Shelton pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, after admitting he and seven others stole the guns while hunting for designer shoes, leather clothes or other goods on the train.
Prosecutors said Shelton sold 13 guns right off the bat on the black market.
A federal judge sentenced Shelton to 10 years in prison on Tuesday.
Federal authorities have said only 19 of the 111 guns have been recovered, some from the scenes of other crimes.