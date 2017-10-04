Teens Use BB Guns During Robberies, Beatings In Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — A distrubing crime spree has been happenning in Chicago – three attacks in the Logan Square neighborhood, each close to the intersection of North Avenue and Central Park.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres has the connection between the three crimes.

Chicago Police sent out a community alert on Tuesday after three incidents, withing blocks in a two day span, involved a group of teens using BB guns in armed robberies in Logan Square. The robbers were described as a group of two or four males wearing hoodies and carrying a BB gun.

Police are currently searching for the suspects.

“They jumped him right here.”

Chris Adams said his roommate was beaten and shot with a BB gun last week. It happened moments before the 58-year-old man walked into his apartment in the 1900 block of North Drake Avenue.

“He was jumped by four guys. They knocked him to the ground, kicked him in the ribs a few times – enough to break three ribs and as they were departing turned around and shot a pellet gun at him. One of the pellets hit him in the skull, the other in the face,” Adams said.

The suspects got away without taking anything.

“They really didn’t say anything. They came out of the blue,” Adams said.

But Chicago Police said during two other similar incidents, the suspects did rob their victims.

The first incident happened on Sept. 26 at 8:45 p.m. Police said two teens on bikes stole a woman’s phone on the 1300 block of North Central Park Avenue, then shot her in the ribs with a BB gun.

Then on Sept. 27, it appears the same suspects robbed a couple on the 1900 block of St. Louis and also threatened them with a gun.

“Something like this can’t go down and be unaddressed at all,” Adams said.

Police are asking residents to be on alert.

“It’s very scary, a scary thought I have two little boys that I’m raising in this neighborhood,” said Dianaiz Echavarria, neighbor. “Now that I hear this, I’m definitely going to be looking out.”

The man CBS 2 spoke to said his roommate is doing okay. He was hospitalized for three days but is back to work.