Bears DL Akiem Hicks On QB Mitchell Trubisky: ‘Give The Guy His Time’

(CBS) After the ugly loss in Green Bay last Thursday, Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks said he hoped his team would come back better for Week 5.

The Bears followed through with a major change, benching veteran Mike Glennon and naming rookie Mitchell Trubisky the team’s starter at quarterback. While a jolt could follow in the days leading up to a contest against the Vikings on Monday, Hicks is keeping his expectations tempered.

Hicks spoke of the move to Trubisky on Wednesday morning during his weekly appearance with the Mully & Hanley Show.

“I would say that it’s a transition,” Hicks said. “It’s something different for our team. We’re going in a different direction. I can’t speak for everybody in the locker room, but we just want to be put in the best position to win, and that’s what (John) Fox is trying to do.

“He’s a young player. Just like anybody, it takes time and it takes reps to get to the position where you can be competitive and play really well in this league. There aren’t too many guys out there who can come in and throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. You got to give the guy his time.”

Hicks knows well what Trubisky could be up against facing a tough Vikings defense. He will be tested by a steady pass rush and a unit looking to make him uncomfortable.

Hicks looks forward to facing rookie quarterbacks when he gets the chance, and he imagines opposing defenses will feel the same for Trubisky.

“You’re always looking to exploit the rookie and get after him, and I’m sure there are going to be teams that come into see us that will try to do those things,” Hicks said. “Hopefully we can find a way as an offense and offensive line to protect him from those things.”

The Bears are still wondering which quarterback they’ll be facing come Monday night at Soldier Field. Viking starter Sam Bradford has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in Week 1, and the team considers him to be day-to-day. Case Keenum would play if he Bradford couldn’t.

Hicks wouldn’t say which quarterback the Bears are preparing for, but he feels confident anyway.

“Whoever’s back there, that’s who we got to get after,” Hicks said. “I have a pretty good idea who’s going to be at the help, but our job is to play whoever’s in front of us.

“We had a pretty good go after Bradford last year.”