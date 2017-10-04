Blackhawks Acquire Andreas Martinsen From Canadiens In Exchange For Kyle Baun

(CBS) The Blackhawks made a minor trade on the eve of their season opener, acquiring forward Andreas Martinsen from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Kyle Baun.
The 27-year-old Martinsen will report to AHL Rockford. He had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 64 games with the Avalanche and Canadiens last season. He was originally went undrafted and played in Germany before signign with Colorado in May 2015.
Baun, 25, appeared in five games for Chicago over the past two seasons. The Blackhawks signed him as an undrafted free agent in March 2015.
The Blackhawks host the Penguins in their regular-season opener Thursday evening.