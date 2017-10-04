Blackhawks Sign Cody Franson To 1-Year Deal, Recall Alex DeBrincat, Gustav Forsling

(CBS) The Blackhawks have signed defenseman Cody Franson to a one-year deal, they announced Wednesday morning.
The 30-year-old Franson had three goals and 16 assists in 68 games with the Sabres last season. He had been in Blackhawks camp on a professional tryout.
Chicago also recalled forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Gustav Forsling from AHL Rockford. Those were expected promotions after they’d been sent down for procedural reasons.
The Blackhawks also formalized Wednesday a move that everyone knew was coming, as the placed 38-year-old winger Marian Hossa on the long-term injured reserve. He’s been ruled out of the 2017-’18 because of the effects of a skin disorder. The NHL reviewed Hossa’s medical case this week to verify the situation and informed the Blackhawks earlier this week that they could place Hossa on LTIR. The move gives the Blackhawks salary cap relief, which will allow them to add other players throughout the season.