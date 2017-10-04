23 Chicago Firefighters Traveling To Puerto Rico For Hurricane Relief Effort

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly two dozen members of the Chicago Fire Department were heading to Puerto Rico on Wednesday to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria.
The firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and engineers volunteered to help victims of the devastating storm. For some of them, Maria hit close to home.
“It is emotional. You want to stay focused on what you’re doing. We have family members that are in trouble. I mean, I have family members that I haven’t been able to get in contact with, yet, and make sure they’re okay,” Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said Wednesday at O’Hare International Airport. “Members are going there concerned, but their mission first: help Puerto Rico fire department first.”
The Fire Department also was sending communications equipment, medical supplies, and other materials to Puerto Rico – including flashlights, batteries, defibrillators, syringes, oxygen machines, stretchers, and more. The volunteers who are going will spend 10 days on the island, providing an assessment of what other resources will be needed.
To donate, a list of organizations and charities can be found at cityofchicago.org/disasterrelief