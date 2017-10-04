Teenager Returning From Golf Tournament Killed In Kane County Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A high school student was killed in a crash late Tuesday afternoon while on the way home from a golf tournament in Kane County.

Nathan Kok, 16, was a passenger in a Mazda 6 headed east on Main Street in unincorporated Blackberry Township around 4:35 p.m., when the car crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a Jeep Compass.

The Jeep burst into flames after the crash, and witnesses tried to help the victims in both vehicles.

“There were probably three, four, five people with fire extinguishers trying to put the fire out at the car that was on fire,” Kane County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat Gengler said.

Other people at the scene also were trying to help Kok and the driver of the Mazda.

Kok was trapped in the crumpled Mazda, and emergency crews had to extricate him the car.

A Life Flight helicopter flew Kok to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old boy driving the Mazda also was taken to Good Samaritan, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the boys were both students at Aurora Christian High School, and were returning from a regional golf tournament at the time of the crash. Both boys were wearing seat belts.

The 20-year-old man driving the Jeep was taken to Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The scene had probably 15 to 20 people stop by to help, and there were people all over the place here trying to help these people that were out here. So there’s no doubt that the bystanders, people that came upon the crash, probably helped out here today,” Gengler said.

In a statement Tuesday evening, officials at Aurora Christian High School said Kok was “a great student, committed athlete, and faithful friend who was a positive example to everyone around him.”

“Words cannot express how heavy our hearts are to lose one of our own,” Superintendent Collette House said. “While we are grieving deeply with the Kok family and as a community, we also have peace and hope knowing that Nate is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We would like to thank the many people who have reached out including students, parents, law enforcement, and neighboring schools.”