Man Charged With Reckless Conduct After Red Line HazMat Incident

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 51-year-old North Side man is facing a misdemeanor charge in connection with a HazMat incident last week on the CTA Red Line.
Kelvin Davis faces one count of reckless conduct, according to Chicago Police.
About 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, Davis was spotted pouring a “white powdery substance” onto the floor of a train car near the Addison stop in Wrigleyville, police said. He ran off when police were called.
A HazMat team responded and the platform at 940 W. Addison St. was evacuated. Trains bypassed the station for about two-and-a-half hours during the investigation, but the substance was found to be non-toxic, officials said.
Davis was arrested on Saturday in the 400 block of South Clinton, police said.
A spokeswoman for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office said felony charges were not filed against Davis because no one was injured and the substance was identified as baby powder.
The West Ridge resident was released on a $1,500 individual recognizance bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 17 at 2452 W. Belmont, police said.
