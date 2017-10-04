2 Killed, 8 Wounded In Tuesday Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least eight other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday on the city’s South and West sides.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot at 10:12 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was standing with a group of people in the 7000 block of South Carpenter when someone walked up to them and opened fire. The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

About 12:15 p.m., a 35-year-old man was killed in a McKinley Park neighborhood drive-by shooting on the South Side. He was walking in the 3300 block of South Damen when someone fired shots from a passing green SUV. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 12:51 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. A 26-year-old man was involved in an argument with someone in the 400 block of East 75th Street when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 6:45 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was among three people shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. A black vehicle drove up to the group in the 3300 block of West Le Moyne Street and someone inside the car fired shots, police said. A 19-year-old man shot in the hip was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition. An 18-year-old shot in the foot was taken in good condition to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center. The teenage boy was shot in the foot and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Two men heard gunfire and realized they had both been shot at 4:51 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lavergne in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. One man, 26, was shot in the back, while the other man, 34, suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Both men were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their conditions stabilized.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, a 43-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. He was standing outside about 4:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Ellis when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the left side and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened at 1:08 a.m. in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of East 102nd Street when someone in a red van fired shots, striking him in the left thigh, police said. The man was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center.

On Monday, eight people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

