Oak Lawn Cemetery To Host Family Festival

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Oak Lawn cemetery will be popular this month. Not for the Halloween season but for families and hurricane relief.
“It’s not morbid in any sense of the word.”
Jim Herzog is the senior general manager at the Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery in Oak Lawn. It’s opening its gates to the public on Saturday for its second annual Family Fall Festival.
“We’re going to be having a petting zoo, some tractor-drawn hayrides through a pumpkin patch. It’s all free to the public. We just ask that any kind of donations would be going to hurricane relief. Whether it’s Harvey, Maria or Irma,” said Herzog.
“The areas that we’re doing this are not where people are buried. A cemetery is not just a place for mourning. It’s about sharing memories and community,” added the senior general manager.