Cubs’ Jake Arrieta Is ‘Fine,’ Ready To Go For Potential Game 4

(CBS) Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta is “fine” as he deals with a tender right hamstring, manager Joe Maddon said Thursday on the eve of Game 1 against the Nationals in the National League Division Series.
Arrieta remains in line to pitch Game 4, if necessary, after throwing a side session with success Wednesday.
“There’s been no negative approach or report back from what he had done yesterday,” Maddon said.
Arrieta suffered a hamstring strain in early September, sat out several weeks and then returned to make two starts late in the regular season. The second one didn’t go well, as he went just three innings in a loss.
The Cubs elected to scratch Arrieta from his start in the regular-season finale last Sunday and then have him work in a controlled session off to the side rather than a simulated game Wednesday. They chose to give Arrieta the Game 4 nod at Wrigley Field on Tuesday in an effort to let his leg rest as much as possible.
Arrieta was 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP this season.