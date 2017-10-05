Fourth Grader Pens Book On Cubs, Rizzo

CHICAGO (CBS) — Just in time for the Chicago Cubs entry into the 2017 playoffs: a new baseball book is out by a nine year-old author.
Sohan Shah is a fourth grader in Elgin. His new book is called ‘Diary of a Baseball Player: Pages Loaded.’
According to the Aurora Beacon News it’s a work of fiction but loosely based on Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and the ascent of the Chicago Cubs to the top of the baseball mountain last season.
The young author says he likes Rizzo because he’s loyal, he’s one of the nicest people and is a leader.
Shah will be selling and signing his book at his school’s literacy night in a couple of weeks.