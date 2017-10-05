Man Charged With Killing Hammond Mechanic

CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal prosecutors in Indiana say a Chicago man is charged with killing a mechanic for the city of Hammond, who had once belonged to a street gang.
Federal court documents say Chicago gang member Manuel Diaz is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Charles Berrios.
Diaz allegedly shot Berrios in the head as Berrios was driving, trying to block Diaz’s car from chasing another car driven by a member of Berrios’s family.
Court records say Berrios himself was “known to investigators” as having been a gang member “at one point in time.” Diaz also was a member of a Chicago gang that has been trying to establish more of a presence in East Chicago and Hammond.
According to Berrios’s obituary, he worked for the city of Hammond. He is survived by 13 children.