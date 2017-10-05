Sour Patch Kids Reigns As Illinois Most Popular Halloween Candy

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you plan on passing out candy to trick-or-treators this year, you might want to consider buying a favorite.

According to data collected by CandyStore.com, Illinois most popular candy this year is Sour Patch Kids, which is a change from years past. Actually all three of the top candy spots for Illinois changed compared to last year. The No. 1 and No. 2 spots from last year switched spots – meaning Sour Patch Kids bumped from second to first, and Kit Kat fell to second place. But the No. 3 spot sees a new faces, that is has not in the past, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The results come from the bulk candy company’s collected sales data from the last 10 years (2007-2016), specifically looking at the months leading up to Halloween. With selling to all 50 states and candy, they broke the data up by state and compiled a list of the top three most popular bought candy for Halloween in each state.

To help in verifying the data, CandyStore.com compared their finding with other major candy manufactures and distributors.

Curious how much candy sales it takes to make it into the top three?

Well in Illinois, 155,782 pounds of Sour Patch Kids were purchased, followed by 151,786 pounds of Kit Kats and 95,627 pounds of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

And if those numbers are not enough for you, The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Now, that’s a lot of candy!

So, if you are looking to please your haunting guests ringing your doorbell this Halloween, check out the list of the most popular candies in your state.