Report: Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Booked Hotel Overlooking Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (CBS) — Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock reportedly booked two rooms at a hotel overlooking Lollapalooza two months before the massacre outside the Mandalay Bay Resort.
TMZ reports Paddock booked one room at the Blackstone Hotel, 636 S. Michigan Av., for Aug. 1 through Aug. 6. He later booked a second room for Aug. 3 through Aug. 6, the same days as Lollapalooza in Grant Park.
The Blackstone, a 21-story hotel, has windows overlooking Grant Park, including the stages where bands performed at Lollapalooza. An estimated 400,000 people attended the four-day music festival in August.
According to TMZ, Paddock never showed up at the Blackstone.
A Blackstone spokeswoman declined to comment. Chicago police would not confirm the TMZ report.