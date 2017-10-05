Watch: Bryan Bickell Skates ‘One More Shift’ With Blackhawks

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — With his former Blackhawks teammates standing along the blue line, Bryan Bickell emerged to the ice for a final skate around the United Center ice that was forced so soon.

Bickell retired with the Blackhawks on Wednesday at the age of 31, this months after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Prior to Thursday’s season opener with the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, the Blackhawks honored Bickell with a special ceremony.

Bickell took the ice in the most memorable of the One More Shift ceremonies hosted by the Blackhawks. He skated around to loud cheers from the United Center crowd and embraced players as they watched him skate. Bickiell then stood alongside Jonathan Toews for the national anthem.

