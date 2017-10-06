Airbus A380’s Harrowing Landing At Airport In Germany

(CBS) — Video of a harrowing landing of an Emirates Airbus A380 in Germany has gone viral.
The plane was landing in a strong crosswind in Dusseldorf, which experts say is notorious for difficult landings.
A plane spotter captured the aircraft swaying right before hitting the runway and continuing to swerve once the wheels touched down. The video was posted on You Tube and so far has over 1.7 million views.
No one was hurt during the landing.
“Emirates flight EK 55 on 5 October 2017 landed safely in Dusseldorf under strong crosswind conditions. At no point was the safety of the passengers and crew onboard compromised,” the airline said.