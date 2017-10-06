All Cook County Sheriff’s Officers Wearing Body Cams

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook county Sheriff Tom Dart says all of his police officers have been trained on the use of body cameras.
He says many officers in his department, and most corrections officers, have been wearing body cameras for more than a year and a half.
Now, Dart says, the remaining officers have been trained. Now, nearly 500 officers are wearing and using them when they hit the streets.
“We had a handful of incidents over the course of the last year and a half or two when we’ve been doing this where absolutely, thank god we had the video,” said Dart. “Because it showed our people in a horribly difficult situation acting with incredible professionalism.”
Sheriff Dart says videos are reviewed daily to determine if officers might be able to handle certain situations in better ways.