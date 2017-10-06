Chicago, D.C. Mayors Make Friendly NLDS Wager: Beer And Meats

The mayors of Chicago and D.C. are putting their money — or, in this case, their meat and beer — where their mouths are as the Cubs and Nationals prepare to begin their playoff series.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office will announce the city’s friendly wager with Washington, D.C., on Friday as the National League Division Series kicks off at Nationals Park.
If the Nationals beat the Cubs, Emanuel will pay up with sauages from Publican Quality Meats, ribeye steaks from Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse, and two growlers of craft beer from South Loop microbrewery Vice District Brewing.
If the Cubs win, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has put up “Half Smokes” sausages from Ben’s Chili Bowl and craft beers from microbrewery DC Brau.
The losing mayor also will make a donation to the hurricane relief effort in Puerto Rico.