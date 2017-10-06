Cubs Include Lackey, Martin On NLDS Roster But Leave Rondon Off It

(CBS) The Cubs unveiled their 25-man roster for the National League Divisional Series with one main surprise.
Chicago included outfielder Leonys Martin on the roster but left reliever Hector Rondon off of it. Right-hander John Lackey is also on the roster and will be used out of the bullpen if needed.
Martin will serve as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement. He hit just .172 this season.
The Cubs have two catchers in Willson Contreras and Alex Avila, meaning Kyle Schwarber would serve as the emergency catcher if needed.
The Cubs took 11 pitchers and 14 position players. So they’ll have six position players available off the bench.
As expected, reliever Justin Grimm was left off the NLDS roster.
Game 1 between the Cubs and Nationals is Friday evening in Washington D.C. First pitch is at 6:31 p.m. and can be heard on 670 The Score, which begins its pregame coverage at 5:30 p.m.
Pitchers
Kyle Hendricks
Jon Lester
Jose Quintana
Jake Arrieta
John Lackey
Mike Montgomery
Justin Wilson
Brian Duensing
Pedro Strop
Carl Edwards Jr.
Wade Davis
Position players
Willson Contreras
Anthony Rizzo
Javier Baez
Addison Russell
Kris Bryant
Kyle Schwarber
Jon Jay
Jason Heyward
Ben Zobrist
Ian Happ
Albert Almora Jr.
Alex Avila
Tommy La Stella
Leonys Martin