Cubs Hosting Watch Party At The Park At Wrigley For NLDS Road Games

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Cubs prepared to defend their World Series crown in Game 1 of the National League Division Series in Washington, the team was setting up a watch party outside Wrigley Field.

The Nationals are hosting the first two games of the series, so the Cubs are inviting fans to watch on the giant video screen at the Park at Wrigley, the new plaza outside Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are selling tickets to the watch party for $10 each. Space is limited, but with rain in the forecast Friday evening, crowds might be smaller than usual for the playoffs in Wrigleyville.

Ashley and Brody Lynn plan to be at the watch party with their 2-year-old daughter, Jameson. They’ll watch the first hour of the game before taking their toddler home for bedtime.

“What they’ve done with the Park has been great this year. I mean, it’s great, especially for families and parents with kids. You can run around, watch the game, get the big screen. So it’s a huge improvement,” Brody Lynn said.

The first pitch at Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. Kyle Hendricks will take the mound for the Cubs, facing off against Nationals’ ace Stephen Strasburg.

The Cubs are coming off a challenging season, after finishing the first half under .500, but had the second-best record in the majors after the All-Star break and the Nationals never have won a playoff series. So the North Siders and their fans are feeling upbeat and optimistic about their chances to repeat as World Series champs.

“There’s no reason why they can’t do it twice,” Ashley Lynn said.

Gates open for the watch party at 5:30 p.m. You can buy tickets in advance at parkatwrigley.com. Proceeds will benefit Cubs Charities.