Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Sugar Grove Cornfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing in a corn field Friday morning, shortly after he took off from an airport in Aurora.
The twin-engine Piper PA-34 Seneca took off from Aurora Municipal Airport just after 7 a.m., and soon made an emergency landing in a Sugar Grove cornfield about a mile northwest of the airfield.
The pilot notified the tower, and called 911, saying he and his wife were not hurt. However, he had to direct emergency crews to his location, because the corn has not been harvested, and the plane was not visible from the road.
“It was really difficult for us to locate exactly where he was,” said Kane County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat Gengler. “Aurora Fire Department put up one of their ladder trucks, and ultimately the pilot was able to see the ladder truck, and then coordinate fire department to get to him to get him and his wife out of the cornfield and back to the roadway.”
It took firefighters more than an hour to reach the pilot and his wife.
It was not immediately clear what caused the pilot to put his plane down.