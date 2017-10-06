12-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing From Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy last seen Thursday has been reported missing from the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
Shaquille Harrison went missing from the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to Chicago Police.
He was described as a 5-foot-5, 110-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.
