Dusty Baker Confirms Max Scherzer Will Start Game 3 For Nationals

(CBS) The pitching matchup is set for Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Nationals and Cubs.

After plenty of uncertainty, Washington manager Dusty Baker confirmed on Friday that right-hander Max Scherzer will start Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Monday. Scherzer tweaked his hamstring last weekend, which pushed back his first start in the series. The Cubs have named left-hander Jose Quintana their starter in Game 3.

A candidate to win the NL Cy Young award, Scherzer is 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 0.90 WHIP.

Game 1 is Friday night. First pitch is at 6:31 p.m. and can be heard on 670 The Score.

