Midway Airport Breaks Ground On New Security Pavilion Project

CHICAGO (CBS) — Politicians, airline executives and members of the TSA broke ground on the next phase of improvements at Midway airport.
Construction is set to begin later in October on an 80,000 square foot security pavilion, that the TSA’s Kevin McCartyh said will allow Midway to expand from 17 security lanes to 27.
“My office gets a lot of those calls when the TSA line – those times when it was back all the way to the Orange Line,” said Rep. Dan Lipinski.
The $323 million project is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.